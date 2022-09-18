Australia's Origin Energy quits shale gas exploration

Adds details on divestment, background

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Monday it will divest its entire stake in Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin for A$60 million ($40.4 million) and that it intends to exit its upstream exploration permits amid a push towards clean energy.

Origin will sell its 77.5% interest in the Beetaloo Basin joint venture to Tamboran (B1) Pty Ltd, an entity 50%-owned by natural gas company Tamboran Resources Ltd TBN.AX, the power producer said.

The Beetaloo Basin is a shale sub-basin in Australia's Northern Territory considered comparable to the prolific Marcellus Shale, the biggest U.S. natural gas field.

Origin also said it will undertake a strategic review of all remaining exploration permits, excluding its interests in Australia Pacific LNG, with a view to exiting those permits over time.

The company had set a target for net-zero direct and indirect emissions by 2050 in August, as energy companies around the world outline efforts to curb emissions amid investor pressure.

"Ultimately, we believe Origin is better placed prioritising capital towards other opportunities that are aligned to our refreshed strategy," Origin Chief Executive Officer Frank Calabria said in a statement.

Origin said it expects to record a non-cash post-tax loss of A$70 million to A$90 million on the sale of Beetaloo interests.

($1 = 1.4861 Australian dollars)

