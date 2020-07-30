Australia's Origin Energy Q4 APLNG revenue falls on COVID-19 hit

Corrects to remove reference to electricity demand in headline

July 31 (Reuters) - Power and gas retailer Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Friday fourth-quarter revenue from its share in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 5%, primarily due to a hit to demand as a result of coronavirus-related disruptions.

The project raked in revenue of A$610.2 million ($438.9 million), compared with A$643.4 million last year.

Production at APLNG, the largest producer of natural gas in eastern Australia, rose marginally to 64.5 petajoules (PJ) between April and June, compared with 64 PJ a year earlier.

