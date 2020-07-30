ORG

Australia's Origin Energy Q4 APLNG revenue falls on COVID-19 hit

Contributors
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Nikhil Subba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Power and gas retailer Origin Energy said on Friday fourth-quarter revenue from its share in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 5%, primarily due to a hit to demand as a result of coronavirus-related disruptions.

Corrects to remove reference to electricity demand in headline

July 31 (Reuters) - Power and gas retailer Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Friday fourth-quarter revenue from its share in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 5%, primarily due to a hit to demand as a result of coronavirus-related disruptions.

The project raked in revenue of A$610.2 million ($438.9 million), compared with A$643.4 million last year.

Production at APLNG, the largest producer of natural gas in eastern Australia, rose marginally to 64.5 petajoules (PJ) between April and June, compared with 64 PJ a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters