News & Insights

Australia's Origin Energy posts higher first-half profit

February 14, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds details from paragraphs 2

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX reported a surge in first-half underlying profit on Thursday and raised its earnings forecast for its energy market division for fiscal 2024 due to lower power procurement costs and growth in customer accounts.

The company's results also benefited from a regulator-approved price hike in July.

It now expects full-year underlying operating earnings from its energy markets division, excluding Octopus Energy, to between A$1.6 billion ($1.04 billion) and A$1.8 billion, higher than its prior forecast of between A$1.30 billion and A$1.70 billion.

Origin, which was a high-profile $10.6 billion takeover target of asset manager Brookfield last year, declared an interim dividend of 27.5 Australian cents per share, up from 16.5 Australian cents declared last year.

($1 = 1.5408 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.