Australia's Origin Energy posts 69% rise in APLNG revenue
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Power and gas retailer Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday reported a 69% rise in first-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, benefiting from higher fuel prices.
The company's revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$633.7 million ($477.87 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.
($1 = 1.3261 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.