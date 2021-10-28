US Markets

Australia's Origin Energy posts 69% rise in APLNG revenue

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Power and gas retailer Origin Energy on Friday reported a 69% rise in first-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, benefiting from higher fuel prices.

The company's revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$633.7 million ($477.87 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.

($1 = 1.3261 Australian dollars)

