Australia's Origin Energy posts 3% fall in quarterly revenue from APLNG

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy said on Friday quarterly revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 3%, hurt by weaker prices. APLNG, in which Origin Energy owns a 37.5% stake, brought in revenue of A$716.5 million ($490 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$740.9 million a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/3aVphVN) APLNG is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips and China's Sinopec . ($1 = 1.46 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (URGENT)

