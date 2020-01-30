US Markets

Australia's Origin Energy posts 3% fall in quarterly revenue from APLNG

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Australian electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy said on Friday quarterly revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 3%, hurt by weaker prices.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy said on Friday quarterly revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 3%, hurt by weaker prices. APLNG, in which Origin Energy owns a 37.5% stake, brought in revenue of A$716.5 million ($490 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$740.9 million a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/3aVphVN) APLNG is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips and China's Sinopec . ($1 = 1.46 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular