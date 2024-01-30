News & Insights

Australia's Origin Energy posts 28% fall in second-quarter APLNG revenue

January 30, 2024 — 04:24 pm EST

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX reported a 28% fall in second-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project on Wednesday, hurt by lower realized prices of oil and natural gas.

The power retailer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, fell to A$591 million ($390.06 million)in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with A$821 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5152 Australian dollars)

