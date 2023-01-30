US Markets

Australia's Origin Energy posts 18.3% rise in Q2 APLNG revenue

January 30, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Tuesday reported an 18.3% rise in second-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, driven by improved realised prices for liquefied natural gas.

The country's second-largest power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$821 million in the three months to Dec. 31, from A$693.6 million a year earlier.

