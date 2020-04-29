Australia's Origin Energy posts 18% fall in quarterly APLNG revenue
April 30 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX said on Thursday revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) joint venture fell 17.7% in the third quarter, hurt by lower contracted LNG sales.
Origin, which controls a third of Australia's energy retailing market, said its share of APLNG revenue came in at A$628.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, down from A$763.9 million a year earlier.
The figure was slightly below a RBC Capital Markets estimate of A$692 million.
APLNG, is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips COP.N, and China's Sinopec 600028.SS.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))
