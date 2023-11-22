News & Insights

Australia's Origin Energy postpones vote on Brookfield's $10.6 bln bid

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

November 22, 2023 — 08:09 pm EST

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said it would delay a shareholder vote due on Thursday to approve a $10.6 billion bid from a Brookfield-EIG consortium to consider a new offer received from the group.

The new offer proposes the sale of the energy markets business to Brookfield for A$12.3 billion ($8.00 billion), with a subsequent off market takeover offer by EIG for Origin, subject to certain conditions, the company said.

($1 = 1.5366 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

