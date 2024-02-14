Australia's Origin Energy half-year profit tops forecasts on higher power prices

By Lewis Jackson and Archishma Iyer

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Thursday posted a 17-fold jump in underlying profit, raised its full year outlook and announced a bigger-than-expected dividend in its first result since its top shareholder blocked a $10.6 billion takeover.

The buoyant results go some way to validating the opposition of AustralianSuper to last year's A$9.39 per share bid led by Brookfield BAM.TO, which Australia's largest pension fund argued was too cheap.

"We expect Origin's strong first half performance to carry over into the second half," CEO Frank Calabria said in a statement.

Its shares jumped 3.9% in early trade and were last up 2.7% at A$8.81, outperforming a 0.8% rise in the broader market .AXJO.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) there grew almost fivefold to A$1.04 billion from A$231 million a year earlier on higher electricity prices and lower fuel costs at its coal plants.

Origin raised full year guidance for the division to between A$1.6 billion ($1.04 billion) and A$1.8 billion, versus its prior forecast of between A$1.30 billion and A$1.70 billion.

In the gas business, which includes a 27.5% stake in the Australia Pacific Liquefied Natural Gas (APLNG) project, underlying EBITDA also rose 5%.

Origin, which recently raised its stake in UK energy retailer Octopus Energy to 23%, expects the business to contribute less than A$100 million in EBITDA for the full year.

Origin declared an interim dividend of 27.5 Australian cents per share, up from 16.5 Australian cents last year and ahead of the consensus 20 Australian cents per share cited by UBS.

($1 = 1.5389 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sonali Paul)

