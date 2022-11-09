Australia's Origin Energy gets $11.8 bln buyout offer from Brookfield

Updates with detail on offer

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX said on Thursday it received a non-binding proposal from a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, valuing the power and gas retailer at A$18.4 billion ($11.82 billion) on an enterprise value basis.

The Brookfield-led consortium has offered A$9.0 per share in cash, a near 55% premium to Origin's last close of A$5.81.

Origin said it intends to grant the consortium due diligence to make a final offer, and would recommend its shareholders vote in favour of the proposal if the consortium stuck to its indicative offer.

"Considering all the relevant factors, Origin has entered into a confidentiality and exclusivity agreement with the consortium," the Sydney-based company said.

($1 = 1.5562 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.