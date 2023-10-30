Australia's Origin Energy first-qtr APLNG revenue falls on lower realised prices

Recasts paragraph 1, updates with more details

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Origin Energy ORG.AX, currently in the process of ratifying a $9.67 billion takeover bid from a Brookfield-led consortium, on Tuesday reported a 5% fall in first-quarter revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project due to lower realised average oil and natural gas prices.

The country's second largest power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, fell to A$553 million ($352.37 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from A$581 million a year ago.

Origin currently owns a 27.5% stake in the project.

Average realised price for LNG in the quarter was $11.62 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu), down from $14.04 per mmBtu a year earlier.

Separately, Superannuation fund AustralianSuper said that it will vote against Brookfield-led consortium's takeover offer for Origin Energy stating the offer undervalues the energy producer.

($1 = 1.5694 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

