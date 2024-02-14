News & Insights

Australia's Origin Energy first-half profit surges

February 14, 2024 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX posted a jump in its first-half underlying profit on Thursday, due to a strong rebound in earnings across its energy markets and integrated gas businesses.

For the six months ended Dec. 31, the top power retailer reported underlying profit of A$747 million ($484.80 million)compared with A$44 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5408 Australian dollars)

