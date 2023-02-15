Australia's Origin Energy first-half profit plunges 84%

Adds background, more context

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX, a takeover target for a Brookfield-led consortium, on Thursday posted a near 84% fall in first-half profit, as higher fuel and wholesale electricity procurement costs offset a boost from higher prices for liquefied natural gas and oil.

Origin has been pressured by the recent volatility in Australia's energy market, fuelled by soaring global coal and gas prices and outages at local coal-fired power plants, offsetting record liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil prices.

The country's No.2 power producer said underlying profit was A$44 million ($30.39 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$268 million a year earlier.

"The first-half result is mixed, reflecting a higher earnings contribution from Integrated Gas, contrasted with more challenging conditions for Energy Markets resulting in lower earnings from that business," Chief Executive Frank Calabria said.

($1 = 1.4480 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

