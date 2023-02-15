Australia's Origin Energy first-half profit plunges 84%

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX, a takeover target for a Brookfield-led consortium, on Thursday posted a 83.6% fall in first-half profit, as higher fuel and wholesale electricity procurement costs offset a boost from higher prices for liquefied natural gas and oil.

The country's No.2 power producer said underlying profit was A$44 million ($30.39 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$268 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4480 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

