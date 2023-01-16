Australia's Origin Energy extends buyout consortium's exclusivity

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Tuesday it will extend the exclusivity period for the consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO to allow more time for it to finalise its A$15.5 billion ($10.81 billion) bid.

The exclusivity period has been extended until Jan. 24, 2023, marking the second extension since the talks were first disclosed.

($1 = 1.4345 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru)

