Australia's Origin Energy extends Brookfield-led consortium's exclusivity

January 16, 2023 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX has extended the exclusivity period for the Brookfield-led consortium to finalise its A$15.5 billion ($10.81 billion) buyout bid, the power producer said on Monday.

The exclusivity period has been extended till January 24, 2023, upon the consortium's request. This marks the second extension since the talks were first disclosed.

Origin Energy did not specify a reason for the extension.

The consortium is proposing to offer A$9 per share of Origin Energy, a price the board has previously said it would back if a formal proposal was made.

The $10.81 billion deal is also set to be one of the biggest private equity-backed buyouts of an Australian company.

($1 = 1.4345 Australian dollars)

