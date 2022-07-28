Australia's Origin Energy doubles quarterly revenue from APLNG project

Contributors
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Navya Mittal Reuters
Published

Australia's Origin Energy on Friday recorded a 103% rise in its fourth-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project due to a surge in realised prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil.

July 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday recorded a 103% rise in its fourth-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project due to a surge in realised prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil.

The country's no.2 power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$2.74 billion ($1.92 billion) for the three months ended June 30, compared with A$1.35 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4310 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More