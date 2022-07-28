Australia's Origin Energy doubles quarterly revenue from APLNG project

July 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday recorded a 103% rise in its fourth-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project due to a surge in realised prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil.

The country's no.2 power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$2.74 billion ($1.92 billion) for the three months ended June 30, compared with A$1.35 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4310 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.