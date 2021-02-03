ORG

Australia's Origin Energy cuts core earnings forecast for energy markets unit

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Australia's Origin Energy on Thursday cut its core earnings forecast for the energy markets division due to weak demand for oil and gas products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gas and power retailer now expects underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between A$1 billion to A$1.14 billion ($762.00 million to $868.68 million) for fiscal 2021, down from a previous estimate of A$1.15 billion to A$1.3 billion.

($1 = 1.3123 Australian dollars)

