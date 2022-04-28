Australia's Origin Energy APLNG revenue rises 78% on strong prices

April 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday posted a 78% jump in third-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project due to higher spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and realized oil prices.

The country's second-largest power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, rose to A$666.4 million ($473 million) in the three months to March 31, from A$374.1 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4088 Australian dollars)

