Australia's Origin Energy annual profit soars 30%

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd on Thursday posted a 30% jump in annual underlying profit, boosted by higher prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil as Western sanctions on Russia exacerbated a global commodity supply crunch.

The power producer's underlying profit came in at A$407 million ($282.30 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$314 million a year earlier, but fell short of Refinitiv IBES estimates of A$537.5 million.

($1 = 1.4418 Australian dollars)

