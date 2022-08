Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian power producer Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Friday it is targeting net-zero scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2050, with a 40% reduction of scope 1, 2 and 3 equity emissions intensity by 2030.

