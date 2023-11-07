Australia's Optus says some services back online after nationwide outage

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Optus said on Wednesday some services across its fixed line and mobile networks were gradually being restored, following a nationwide network outage affecting some 10 million Australians.

