Australia's Optus says some services back online after nationwide outage

November 07, 2023 — 09:04 pm EST

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Optus said on Wednesday some services across its fixed line and mobile networks were gradually being restored, following a nationwide network outage affecting some 10 million Australians.

