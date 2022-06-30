Australia's Openpay pauses U.S. operations 'indefinitely'

July 1 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Openpay Group Ltd OPY.AX said on Friday it will "indefinitely" pause its United States operations and "materially" reduce its workforce, citing adverse macroeconomic and public market conditions.

