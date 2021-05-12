Australia's NWS project asks for LNG cargo deferrals, sources say

By Yuka Obayashi and Jessica Jaganathan

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) project has asked at least one buyer in Japan to defer deliveries of some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes by several months, two industry sources told Reuters.

The buyer has been asked to delay the deliveries starting this month, one of the sources said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A second source said that 10 to 15 cargoes could be deferred and the delay could stretch until next year. The reason for the deferment could not immediately be confirmed.

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX, operator of the NWS project, declined to comment on operational matters, including cargo scheduling.

"There is no change to Woodside's previously disclosed production guidance range of 90-95 million barrels of oil equivalent for 2021," a spokeswoman said in an emailed reply.

The first source said it was unusual for term suppliers to seek to defer cargoes, especially for multiple months.

He added that the company has yet to decide on its next course of action, be it to skip the purchase entirely or buy from the spot market instead. Depending on contract terms, the NWS project may have to secure the cargoes on buyers' behalf as another option, he said.

Asian spot prices for LNG LNG-AS rose above $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, data from price agency S&P Global Platts showed.

This is the highest spot prices have been for this time of the year since 2014, Reuters data showed.

Supply issues in Australia and firm demand for summer from Japan and South Korea has been boosting spot prices, trade sources said.

The NWS project is owned by Woodside, BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L, BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, Chevron Corp CVX.N and a joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and Mitsui & Co 8031.T.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne Editing by David Goodman )

