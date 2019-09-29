Australia's Nufarm to sell some South America assets to Sumitomo for $805 mln

World Markets

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian crop protection company Nufarm Ltd NUF.AX on Monday said it will divest its crop protection and seed treatment assets in South America to Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd 4005.T for A$1.19 billion ($804.80 million).

The divestment includes assets in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Nufarm and Sumitomo will enter into a two-year supply agreement and transitional services agreement under which Nufarm will provide procurement services and continued supply of certain products to the South American businesses.

($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars)

