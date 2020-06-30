Commodities

Australia's Nufarm limits manufacturing to weather pandemic blow

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published

Australia's Nufarm Ltd said on Tuesday it would cease making insecticides and fungicides at its local site and reduce herbicide manufacturing in Austria, less than a month after warning of sluggish demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

June 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Nufarm Ltd NUF.AX said on Tuesday it would cease making insecticides and fungicides at its local site and reduce herbicide manufacturing in Austria, less than a month after warning of sluggish demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The agricultural chemicals maker had highlighted the pressure on its European business, where it was facing weaker demand and logistical challenges.

The Melbourne-based firm said its Raymond Road site in Australia, where it manufactures insecticides and fungicides, will be closed and sold over the next 18 months.

Nufarm expects to generate core earnings of up to A$15 million ($10.3 million) per year on implementation of the initiatives.

The company said one-off cash costs of A$25 million related to the restructuring will be partially offset by proceeds from the future sale of its Australian property.

($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular