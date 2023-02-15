Australia's NSW state instructs coal miners to supply coal to local plants

Adds details on Whitehaven, background and share moves

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian coal miners Whitehaven WHC.AX and Yancoal YAL.AX will set aside thousands of tonnes of coal for use by domestic power generators for a period of 15 months under the New South Wales state government's latest coal reservation policy.

From April 2023 to June 2024, Yancoal will make up to 310,000 tonnes of coal available per quarter for domestic use, while Whitehaven will set aside either 200,000 tonnes or 5% of each of its mine's thermal coal production per quarter, whichever is lower, the companies said on Thursday.

Shares in Whitehaven tumbled as much as 12.3% to hit a near six-month low before paring most gains to trade down 2.7%. Yancoal stock dropped 2.3%, while fellow coal miner New Hope Corp NHC.AX slipped 3.8%.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most-populous state, last month set requirement for coal miners to reserve up to 10% of their production for the domestic market, effective until June 2024, as part of a national move to limit soaring energy prices.

Coal sold under the policy will be capped at $125 a tonne - well below market rates and the price that Australian miners have received for exported coal in the past year.

The NSW government during its talks with Yancoal on the latest policy told the company it would not be compensated for the difference between market rates and the price it receives selling volumes under the policy, the coal miner said.

Yancoal, however, said it could be eligible for a compensation in certain situations if costs incurred exceed the capped price of coal. Similarly, Whitehaven noted that an application could be made to raise the price cap under certain circumstances.

The coal mines in NSW are primarily owned by global miners including Glencore Plc GLEN.L, BHP Group BHP.AX and Peabody Energy BTU.N, as well as New Hope Corp, Whitehaven, Yancoal and Thailand's Banpu PCL BANPU.BK.

BHP has said the new policy could affect its plan to keep its Mt Arthur coal mine, the state's largest single coal mine, open until 2030.

