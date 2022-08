Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian mining services provider NRW Holdings Limited NHW.AX on Thursday confirms that it approached smaller peer MACA Ltd MLD.AX with a non-binding indicative buyout proposal, valuing it at A$375 million ($259.73 million).

