Australia's Norwest Energy says Mineral Resources $279 mln bid 'opportunistically timed'

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australia's oil and gas explorer Norwest Energy NL NWE.AX on Tuesday recommended that its shareholders reject the unsolicited bid by Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX, which had an implied equity value of about A$403 million ($278.71 million).

The company said the bid does not appropriately value Norwest's Perth Basin assets and has been "opportunistically timed".

($1 = 1.4459 Australian dollars)

