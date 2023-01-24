NWE

Australia's Norwest Energy accepts fresh takeover offer from Mineral Resources

January 24, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Norwest Energy NL NWE.AX said on Tuesday it had agreed to an improved offer from Mineral Resources Ltd (MinRes) MIN.AX to buy the remaining stake, just weeks after rejecting an unsolicited A$402.8 million ($283.77 million) bid.

The fresh bid from mining services provider MinRes, which already owns a 19.9% stake in Norwest, indicates an implied offer price of 7.41 Australian cents per Norwest share, compared with the previous offer price of 6 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.4194 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

