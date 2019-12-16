Australia's Northern Star to buy 50% stake in KCGM for $800 mln

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold miner Northern Star Resources Ltd NST.AX said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Australian unit of Newmont Gold Corp NEM.N to buy 50% stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) for $800 million.

KCGM is a joint venture between Newmont and Saracen Mineral Holdings SAR.AX and includes the super pit in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, among other deposits.

Northern Star said the deal would be funded through A$480 million ($325.73 million) in debt, A$765 million institutional placement and a share purchase plan targeting to raise up to A$50 million.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.