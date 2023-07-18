News & Insights

Australia's Northern Star sees higher gold sales in fiscal 2024

July 18, 2023 — 07:26 pm EDT

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Northern Star Resources NST.AX said on Wednesday it expects higher gold sales in fiscal 2024, while reporting a 6% jump in fourth-quarter gold sales.

The company expects fiscal 2024 gold sales between 1,600 to 1,750 kilo ounces (koz). It sold 1,536 koz of gold in fiscal 2023.

