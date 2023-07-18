Australia's Northern Star sees higher gold sales in fiscal 2024

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Northern Star Resources NST.AX said on Wednesday it expects higher gold sales in fiscal 2024, while reporting a 6% jump in fourth-quarter gold sales.

The company expects fiscal 2024 gold sales between 1,600 to 1,750 kilo ounces (koz). It sold 1,536 koz of gold in fiscal 2023.

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

