Australia's Northern Star says employee tests positive for coronavirus

Contributor
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published

Gold miner Northern Star Resources Ltd said on Monday an employee at its Pogo operations in Alaska tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Fairbanks-based employee tested positive for the virus four days after completing a 12-day roster at Pogo, and has not developed serious symptoms, the company said in a statement, adding that operations will continue at the project, located 145 km (87 miles) southeast of Fairbanks.

Meanwhile, eight potential close contacts of the employee are in self-isolation and being transported out of the site, the Western Australia-based gold miner said.

Last month, the company withdrew its production and cost forecast for the year ending June 30, and deferred interim dividend payment, faced with uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Total coronavirus cases in the United States reached 335,000 with over 9,500 deaths, as of Sunday.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

