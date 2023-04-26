Australia's Northern Star posts sequential drop in quarterly sales on project downtime

April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Northern Star Resources NST.AX said on Thursday quarterly gold sales dropped 10.1% sequentially as its operations at Kalgoorlie experienced downtime, along with a halt of its Pogo operations due to repair work.

The company sold 363,000 ounces of gold in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 404,000 oz in the December quarter.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

