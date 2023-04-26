News & Insights

Australia's Northern Star posts sequential drop in quarterly sales on project downtime

April 26, 2023 — 06:15 pm EDT

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Northern Star Resources NST.AX said on Thursday quarterly gold sales dropped 10.1% sequentially as its operations at Kalgoorlie experienced downtime, along with a halt of its Pogo operations due to repair work.

The company sold 363,000 ounces of gold in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 404,000 oz in the December quarter.

