Australia's Northern Star offers to buy Saracen Mineral in $4.1 bln deal

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Gold miner Northern Star Resources on Tuesday offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral Holdings in a A$5.76 billion ($4.14 billion) deal.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold miner Northern Star Resources NST.AX on Tuesday offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral Holdings SAR.AX in a A$5.76 billion ($4.14 billion) deal.

Saracen shareholders would receive 0.3763 new fully paid ordinary shares in Northern Star for each share held and a special dividend of 3.80 Australian cents per share.

Northern Star will own 64% of the combined entity and Saracen will own the remaining 36%, the companies said in a joint statement.

($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)

