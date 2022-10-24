Australia's No. 1 health insurer says more patient data stolen in hack

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX on Tuesday said it expected the number of customers affected by a massive data breach to grow after it discovered policy records of a further 1,000 customers had been stolen by a criminal.

