Australia's No. 1 health insurer says more patient data stolen in hack

Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd on Tuesday said it expected the number of customers affected by a massive data breach to grow after it discovered policy records of a further 1,000 customers had been stolen by a criminal.

