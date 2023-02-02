US Markets
Australia's Nitro Software shareholders reject takeover offer by KKR's Alludo

February 02, 2023 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software NTO.AX said on Friday that a resolution to approve a A$526.9 million ($371.78 million) takeover offer by KKR Inc KKR.N - backed Alludo had not received the requisite 75% vote from its shareholders.

Nitro's rejection of Alludo comes after the software company rejected a rival bid by private equity firm Potentia Capital last December.

($1 = 1.4172 Australian dollars)

