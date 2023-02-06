Australia's Nitro Software says Potentia could hike takeover offer to outbid Alludo

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software NTO.AX said on Tuesday private equity firm Potentia Capital had indicated it may be in a position to beef up its takeover offer to gain due diligence, a move aimed at outbidding rival buyer, KKR Inc-backed Alludo.

Potentia, which owns a 19.3% stake in Nitro, could hike its offer to A$2.20-A$2.30 per share from the current A$2.0 apiece bid, subject to successful due diligence, the company said.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

