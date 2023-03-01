Australia's Nitro Software recommends Potentia's revised $360 mln buyout offer

March 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd NTO.AX on Thursday recommended its shareholders to accept private-equity firm Potentia Capital's hiked takeover offer of A$532.3 million ($359.78 million) instead of the rejected A$526.9 million offer by Alludo.

