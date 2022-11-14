US Markets
Australia's Nitro Software recommends KKR's Alludo takeover offer of $335 mln

November 14, 2022 — 06:11 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software NTO.AX said on Tuesday its board had determined the near A$500 million ($335 million) offer from KKR Inc's KKR.N Alludo to be "superior" to an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. ($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)

