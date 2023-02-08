US Markets
Australia's Nitro Software grants Potentia access to books

February 08, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Takeover target Nitro Software NTO.AX said on Wednesday it would grant Potentia Capital access to its books until Feb 22 for due diligence after the private equity firm signaled it may hike its offer price.

Nitro said its board had determined that a potential A$2.20-A$2.30 per-share bid from Potentia could be considered a "superior proposal" to the A$2.15 per-share offer from rival suitor KKR Inc-backed Alludo.

