Australia's Nitro rejects Potentia's alternative cash and scrip offer

December 27, 2022 — 05:37 pm EST

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software NTO.AX on Wednesday rejected an alternative takeover bid from Potentia Capital, after the private equity firm said it would allow Nitro shareholders to choose between an all-cash, scrip or a deal involving the combination of both, at the same offer price.

Nitro, which had recommended a sweetened A$526.9 million ($354.55 million) offer from KKR Inc's KKR.N Alludo, trumping a higher bid by Potentia earlier in December, said it would recommend shareholders to vote for the Alludo scheme.

Alludo's proposal of A$2.15 a share outbids private equity firm and top shareholder Potentia's A$2 per share for the PDF and e-signature software signing company.

Nitro recommended that shareholders reject the Potentia takeover offer and vote in favour of superior Alludo scheme.

The scheme of arrangement requires 75% of investors' support for it to go ahead.

($1 = 1.4861 Australian dollars)

