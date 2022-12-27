US Markets
KKR

Australia's Nitro rejects Potentia's alternative cash and scrip offer

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

December 27, 2022 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software NTO.AX said on Wednesday it would reject an alternative takeover bid from Potentia Capital, after the private equity firm said it would allow Nitro shareholders to choose between an all-cash, scrip or a deal involving the combination of both, at the same offer price.

Nitro, which had recommended a sweetened A$526.9 million ($354.55 million) offer from KKR Alludo KKR.N, trumping a higher bid by Potentia earlier in December, said it would recommend shareholders to vote for the Alludo scheme.

($1 = 1.4861 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.