Australia's Nitro rejects Potentia's alternative cash and scrip offer

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software NTO.AX said on Wednesday it would reject an alternative takeover bid from Potentia Capital, after the private equity firm said it would allow Nitro shareholders to choose between an all-cash, scrip or a deal involving the combination of both, at the same offer price.

Nitro, which had recommended a sweetened A$526.9 million ($354.55 million) offer from KKR Alludo KKR.N, trumping a higher bid by Potentia earlier in December, said it would recommend shareholders to vote for the Alludo scheme.

($1 = 1.4861 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

