US Markets
GOOGL

Australia's Nine Entertainment signs content deal with Facebook, Google

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to supply news content to Google and Facebook under Australia's news media bargaining code.

June 1 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd NEC.AX said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to supply news content to Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O under Australia's news media bargaining code.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular