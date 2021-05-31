Australia's Nine Entertainment signs content deal with Facebook, Google
June 1 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd NEC.AX said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to supply news content to Google GOOGL.O and Facebook FB.O under Australia's news media bargaining code.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.