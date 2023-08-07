News & Insights

Australia's Nickel Industries to seek shareholder nod for $620 mln share placement

August 07, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Nickel Industries NIC.AX said on Monday it would hold a meeting of its shareholders in September, seeking approval for a A$943 million ($620 million) share placement to a unit of Indonesia's PT United Tractors Tbk UNTR.JK.

In June, the nickel miner entered a share-sale deal to issue about 20% of its shares to PT Danusa Tambang Nusantara, a unit of United Tractors, at an issue price of A$1.10 per share.

United Tractors is an indirect unit of Singaporean investment holding firm Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd JCYC.SI.

The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be convened on Sept. 8, the company said.

($1 = 1.5209 Australian dollars)

