Australia's Nickel Industries posts higher production for June quarter

July 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Nickel Industries NIC.AX reported record quarterly production from its rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) projects on Monday, helped by an ongoing ramp-up of the Oracle project and strong output from the Hengjaya mine.

The miner recorded a total RKEF nickel production of 32,558 tonnes for the quarter ended June 30, an 18.8% jump from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

