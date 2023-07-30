News & Insights

NIC

Australia's Nickel Industries posts higher production for June quarter

July 30, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Nickel Industries NIC.AX reported record quarterly production from its rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) projects on Monday, helped by an ongoing ramp-up of the Oracle project and strong output from the Hengjaya mine.

The miner recorded a total RKEF nickel production of 32,558 tonnes for the quarter ended June 30, an 18.8% jump from the previous quarter.

