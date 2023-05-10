News & Insights

NXT

Australia's NEXTDC to raise $419 mln to aid expansion

May 10, 2023 — 06:55 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian data centre operator NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX on Thursday disclosed intentions to raise about A$618 million ($419.19 million) to accelerate its expansion into Malaysia and New Zealand.

The company announced a one-for-eight entitlement offer priced at A$10.80 per share.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.