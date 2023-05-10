Australia's NEXTDC to raise $419 mln to aid expansion

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian data centre operator NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX on Thursday disclosed intentions to raise about A$618 million ($419.19 million) to accelerate its expansion into Malaysia and New Zealand.

The company announced a one-for-eight entitlement offer priced at A$10.80 per share.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.