Australia's NEXTDC soars most in 3 years on strong rise in utilisation rate

April 12 (Reuters) - Australia's NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX surged as much as 10% to mark its biggest intraday gain since April 2020, after a strong rise in its utilisation capacity at its Sydney data centre.

NEXTDC gained as much as 10.1% to A$12.240, its highest level since Jan. 5, 2022, and marked its biggest intraday jump since April 3, 2020. It was also the top gainer in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which was up 0.6% as at 0230 GMT. .AX

The Brisbane-based data centre operator's contracted utilisation jumped 43% since December-end to 120 mega-watt (MW). Its new S3 data centre in Sydney benefited the most from recent customer contract wins and now operates at 46% of total planned capacity.

NEXTDC, which has 11 operational data centres as at June 2022-end, said revenue for majority of new customer wins was expected to be recognised progressively from late fiscal 2024 through to fiscal 2029.

"The company is very well positioned to continue to take advantage of further customer growth across these critical digital infrastructure assets," Craig Scroggie, NEXTDC's chief executive officer and managing director, said.

