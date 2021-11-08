Australia's Newcrest to buy Canadian miner Pretium in $2.8 bln deal
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest listed gold producer Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Tuesday it would buy the rest of Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO in a deal that values the Canadian miner at $2.8 billion.
Newcrest has offered Pretium's shareholders the right to receive C$18.50 in cash or 0.8084 Newcrest stock per share held. The cash offer represents a 22.5% premium to Pretium's last close, the company said.
Shares of Newcrest, which already owns 4.8% of Pretium, were down 4.7% as of 2312 GMT.
Pretium's operations include the Brucejack gold mine in British Columbia, Canada, which is close to Newcrest's majority-owned and operated Red Chris mine.
